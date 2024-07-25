Unilever delivers profit beat despite disappointing sales

Unilever beat first-half profit expectations on Thursday boosted by resilient pricing even as sales growth disappointed.

Shares in the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's condiments rose 6.8 per cent in early trade to the top of London's FTSE 100 index .

Unilever posted a 3.9 per cent rise in second-quarter underlying sales, below the 4.2 per cent increase expected by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

It maintained its full-year underlying sales growth forecast of 3 per cent to 5 per cent, mostly driven by volume, while its forecast for an underlying operating margin of at least 18 per cent was stronger than the market view.

Switzerland's Nestle also reported lower-than-expected half-year sales growth on Thursday and lowered its full-year outlook.

"There is much to do, but we remain focused on transforming Unilever into a consistently higher performing business," CEO Hein Schumacher said in a statement.