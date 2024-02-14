Vedanta's parent may sell $1 billion worth shares to GQG

Bengaluru: Vedanta Resources, the parent of Indian miner Vedanta Ltd, may sell about $1 billion worth shares in the company to investment firm GQG Partners via block deals, television channel ET Now reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Saddled with $6.4 billion in outstanding debt, including a $4.5 billion payment due by fiscal 2025, Vedanta Resources has been attempting to shore up its finances, including through a recent debt restructuring.