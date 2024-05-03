Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Committed to provide voter turnout figures timely, says EC

"The Commission is committed to provide voter turnout figures timely that is useful for media and other stakeholders in the coming phases," it said.

A voter turnout of 66.14 per cent was recorded in phase one and 66.71 per cent in phase two of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission had said on Tuesday.

On the same day, the Congress, CPI-M and TMC had questioned the EC over the delay in announcing the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls, 11 days after the first round of polling on April 19.

Officially sharing the turnout figure, the poll panel had said in phase one of the elections, 66.22 per cent of male and 66.07 female electors turned up to vote. The turnout for registered third-gender voters stood at 31.32 per cent.

In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase stood at 69.43 per cent.

In the second phase of elections held on April 26, the male voter turnout was recorded at 66.99 per cent, while the female turnout stood at 66.42 per cent. As many as 23.86 per cent of the registered third gender voters came out to vote.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in phase two, the turnout was 69.64 per cent.

In phase one, 102 seats went to poll, while in phase two elections were held in 88 constituencies.