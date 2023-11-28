Virgin Atlantic jet takes off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel

But it is a demonstration flight, with no paying passengers or cargo, and will fly back to Britain using regular jet fuel.

Engines in commercial use are not yet certified to fly on more than 50% SAF and the vast majority of flights blend in a much lower amount of SAF with traditional jet fuel.

Virgin Atlantic's billionaire founder Richard Branson, the airline's chief executive Shai Weiss, and Britain's transport minister Mark Harper are among the passengers on board.

The flight took off at 1149 GMT and is scheduled to arrive at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport at 1440 EST (1940 GMT).

Dubbed by Virgin as Flight100, it comes days before the start of COP28 climate talks in Dubai on Thursday and follows the successful transatlantic crossing by a Gulfstream G600 business jet using the same fuel last week.

SAF is already used in jet engines as part of a blend with traditional kerosene, but after successful ground tests, Virgin and its partners Rolls-Royce, Boeing, BP and others won permission to fly using only SAF.

The fuel used to power Tuesday's flight is mostly made from used cooking oil and waste animal fat mixed with a small amount of synthetic aromatic kerosene made from waste corn, Virgin Atlantic said.

INDUSTRY CHALLENGES

It is not the first attempt to stage demonstration flights and draw attention to efforts to reduce aviation's emissions.

A UK military version of the Airbus A330 airliner flew on the fuel last December, fuel supplier Air bp said. Dubai's Emirates said last week it had flown an A380, the world's largest airliner, using SAF for one of four engines.

Many European airlines - including Virgin, IAG -owned British Airways, and Air France - have said they want to be using 10% SAF by 2030, and the industry's goal of "net zero" emissions by 2050 relies on that share rising to 65%.

Rolls-Royce's CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said SAF was the only solution to decarbonise commercial flights in the medium term.

"I think on the big planes, I'm talking about commercial planes if you like, really the next 15-20 years solution is genuinely SAF. We are making our engines compatible with SAF, so that transformation actually takes place," he said on Tuesday after announcing his strategy for the engine maker.

Analysts say the 2030 target looks challenging given SAF's small volumes and its high cost.

In October, the head of IAG warned that there was more than a 90% risk the industry would not meet the European Union mandate for SAF availability in 2025. Others have said governments haven't provided enough industry support.

"Europe's airlines are committed to a new era of flying – investing 169 billion euros ($185 billion) in lower carbon technology – but we need governments to step up now and ensure Europe takes its seat as a global leader in SAF," said Rania Georgoutsakou, who heads industry group Airlines for Europe.

Environmental advocacy group Stay Grounded called the flight "a greenwashing distraction."

"(Fuel substitutes) are nowhere close to being scalable in the necessary timeframe to avoid climate collapse. What is urgently needed is to reduce the burning of fossil jet fuels, which means reducing flights wherever possible," said Magdalena Heuwieser, who represents the network.

The aviation industry hopes that the Virgin Atlantic flight will highlight to governments the need for them to provide financial support to make SAF more readily available.

Virgin said the engines on the flight would be drained of SAF and tested before it returns to service using regular fuel.

($1 = 0.9127 euros)