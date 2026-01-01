<p>Gurugram: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Gurugram Police was booked for allegedly driving a vehicle in an inebriated state and hitting a pilot vehicle on VIP duty on New Year's Eve, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The driver of the pilot vehicle was injured in the accident. An investigation revealed that the police officer was drunk. A case has been registered against the ASI at the New Colony police station, and his car has been seized, they added.</p>.<p>According to the complaint filed by Sub-Inspector (SI) Ramesh Kumar, he, along with his team -- Head Constable Sanjay, Poonam, Constable Sombir, Sudhir, SPO Ajay Pal and Home Guard Raghuveer -- was on duty at the checkpoint near Inox Mall for security arrangements on the night of December 31.</p>.CBI books South Delhi resident for 'misusing' names of PM Modi, his principal secretary.<p>Meanwhile, ASI Baljit Singh arrived in his personal car and took SPO Ajay Pal with him to a mall, he said.</p>.<p>Singh again picked up Head Constables Sanjay Kumar and Hansraj, who were on duty at the checkpoint, in his car, he said.</p>.<p>"After this, the ASI drove his car at high speed and made a sudden U-turn at Sector 4/7 Chowk, heading towards New Colony. He hit the pilot's Scorpio car, deployed on VIP duty coming from the railway station," the SI said in his complaint.</p>.<p>The number plates of the ASI's car were missing, he added.</p>.Civic polls: Shiv Sena candidate swallows AB forms of his rival party nominee; booked.<p>Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the ASI under relevant sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicle Act at the New Colony Police Station, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>The ASI's car has been seized, and a further probe is underway, he said. </p>