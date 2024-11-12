Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Vistara's last flight departs Delhi for Singapore

UK 986 that took off around the same time from Mumbai for Delhi is the last domestic flight while UK 115 that departed from Delhi for Singapore is the last international flight of Vistara.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 03:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 03:32 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAviationAirlinesVistaracompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us