Vodafone rejects proposal to merge Italian units: Iliad

French telecom operator Iliad on Wednesday said that Vodafone had rejected its revised proposal to merge their Italian businesses.
Iliad had said in December that it had submitted a proposal to Vodafone to merge the Italian units, a move that would have combined its fast-growing consumer base with the British company's strength in business in a highly competitive market.
"The Iliad Group is confident that the offer presented was the best possible business combination to benefit a struggling Italian market and telecommunications industry," Iliad said in a statement.