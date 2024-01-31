JOIN US
Vodafone rejects proposal to merge Italian units: Iliad

Iliad had submitted a proposal to Vodafone to merge the Italian units, a move that would have combined its fast-growing consumer base with the British company's strength in business in a highly competitive market.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 08:58 IST

French telecom operator Iliad on Wednesday said that Vodafone had rejected its revised proposal to merge their Italian businesses.

Iliad had said in December that it had submitted a proposal to Vodafone to merge the Italian units, a move that would have combined its fast-growing consumer base with the British company's strength in business in a highly competitive market.

"The Iliad Group is confident that the offer presented was the best possible business combination to benefit a struggling Italian market and telecommunications industry," Iliad said in a statement.

