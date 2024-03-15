Zee president and group chief technology officer Nitin Mittal resigns

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment's president and group chief technology officer Nitin Mittal has resigned as the company streamlines the vertical.

The board of the company has accepted the resignation of Mittal, who was working in this role for the last two years, it added.

This announcement comes amid strategic changes in the technology and data vertical, implemented by managing director and CEO Punit Goenka, a ZEEL statement said.

"The MD & CEO has accepted the resignation of Nitin Mittal," it added.

“Under the guidance of the Board and in line with the strategic approach undertaken by the MD and CEO, significant steps are being implemented to build a new lateral structure that lays a sharper emphasis on accountability and results," said ZEEL.