Zomato shares climb nearly 4% on BSE Sensex inclusion

Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel on December 23.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 14:30 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 14:30 IST
MarketsSensexZomatoJSW Steel

