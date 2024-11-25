Zomato shares climb nearly 4% on BSE Sensex inclusion

<p>New Delhi: Shares of online food delivery firm Zomato climbed nearly 4 per cent on Monday following news that it will become a part of the BSE benchmark Sensex from December 23.</p><p>The stock jumped 3.58 per cent to settle at Rs 273.60 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 7.62 per cent to Rs 284.30.</p><p>Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel on December 23.</p>.Zomato to join BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23.<p>This is part of the latest reconstitution announced by Asia Index Private Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE. The changes will take effect on December 23, 2024, the Asia Index announced on Friday.</p><p>Shares of JSW Steel declined 2.40 per cent to Rs 953.35, becoming the biggest laggard among the Sensex firms.</p><p>Zomato's inclusion in the 30-stock index marks a significant milestone for the company, which has seen an impressive rally over the past year.</p>