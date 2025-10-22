Yogi Adityanath says ‘political Islam’ hurt Sanatan Dharma ‘most’, warns against buying 'halal certified' products

<p>Lucknow: In remarks which could trigger a new debate, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath termed ‘political Islam’ as the biggest threat to the Sanatan Dharma and said that the people discussed British and French colonialism but there was no discussion on ‘political Islam’ in the country.</p><p>Speaking at an event, organized as part of centenary celebrations of the RSS at Gorakhpur on Tuesday, Adityanath also asked the people not to buy goods with ‘halal certification’ (a document that verifies that a product or service in accordance with the Islamic law and ensures it is permissible for consumption by Muslims) claiming that the money collected through it was used in inducing religious conversion, ‘love Jihad’ and terrorism.</p><p>‘’Political Islam has hurt the Sanatan faith the most’’, Adityanath said.</p><p>‘’Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Govind Singh, Maharana Pratap and Maharana Sanga had fought against political Islam but these are not discussed in the country,’’ he said.</p>.Yogi Adityanath attends 'deepotsav' in Ayodhya; both deputy CMs skip event .<p>The chief minister said that even today efforts were being made to spread ‘political Islam’ in the form of people like Jalaluddin alias Changur. UP police had recently arrested Changur on charges of running a network to induce conversion through use of money.</p><p>He said that the state government had banned sale of ‘halala certified’ products in the state and stressed the need for buying ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) products. ‘’You (people) must check while buying the products that they are not halal certified…..you will be surprised that products like soap, clothes are also halal certified,’’ he added.</p><p>Adityanath heaped praise on the RSS for its contribution in the Ram Temple movement and said that the Sangh workers faced lathis and bullets for the Ram Temple and finally the Temple was constructed.</p><p>Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for the latter’s criticism of ‘deepotsav’ event at Ayodhya, he said that Akhilesh had proved that he ‘hates’ Ram Temple, Sanatan Dharma and festivals like Diwali.</p>