<p>Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday questioned the promotion of eggs as nutritious food, and advised people to drink cow's milk instead.</p>.<p>He was speaking after attending a 'Govardhan Puja' event at a cow shelter in Hatod, about 20 kilometers from Indore city.</p>.<p>"Whoever has a cow at home, all their family members including children remain healthy. This is God's `leela' (miracle)," he said.</p>.<p>The chief minister then took aim at the famous advertisement jingle `Sunday Ho Ya Monday, Roz Khao Ande," introduced years ago to promote egg consumption in the country.</p>.<p>"Why Sunday or Monday...it's useless talk. Why force yourself to eat eggs? Keep feeding them to those who want to eat ande-dande. drink cow's milk and be happy," he said.</p>.Cow's milk can deliver AIDS drug to infants.<p>The cow's milk contains many nutrients and acts as a shield against diseases, Yadav added.</p>.<p>Cow shelters with a capacity to house more than 10,000 animals are being built in major cities of Madhya Pradesh to protect sick and abandoned cows, he said.</p>.<p>Promotion of eggs as nutritious food for school children has long been a subject of controversy in the state.</p>.<p>In 2019, the Congress government led by Kamal Nath had considered a proposal to serve eggs to children at Anganwadi centers to combat malnutrition.</p>.<p>Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had strongly opposed the proposal, accusing the government of disregarding people's religious beliefs. </p>