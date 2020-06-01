Could take 4 years to rebuild: Emirates president

Coronavirus: Emirates president says could take four years to rebuild network

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 01 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 16:22 ist
Credit: Reuters photo

Emirates President Tim Clark said on Monday it could take the airline four years to rebuild its network that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think probably by the year 2022/23, 2023/24 we will see things coming back to some degree of normality and Emirates will be operating its network as it was and hopefully as successfully as it was," he said in a webcast interview.

The Dubai-based airline was flying to 157 destinations in 83 countries before it grounded passenger flights in March and has since operated limited services. 

