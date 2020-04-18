COVID-19: Now, all eyes on fiscal package

Sajith Kumar
  Apr 18 2020, 06:49 ist
After the Reserve Bank of India delivered its second tranche of stimulus mainly prodding banks to lend more to non-banking and housing finance companies struggling to stay afloat in the lockdown, all eyes are now on a complementary fiscal package by the government, especially for the small businesses, which are finding it difficult even to pay wages, rentals and for utilities.

