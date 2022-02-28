Crypto exchange Binance says it won't unilaterally freeze accounts in Russia

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has no plans to unilaterally freeze user accounts in Russia, the company's representative said on Monday, after Ukraine had asked cryptocurrency bourses to block operations with Russia. "We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users' accounts. Crypto was meant to provide greater financial freedom for people across the globe," the representative told Reuters.
