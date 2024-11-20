Home
Bitcoin breaches $94,000 for the first time

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has more than doubled this year. It was last at $92,104 in Asian hours on Wednesday, having touched a record high $94,078 just toward the end of the previous session.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 03:35 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 03:35 IST
