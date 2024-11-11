Bitcoin surges to record high on Trump bets

<p>Singapore: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bitcoin">Bitcoin</a> soared to record high of over $81,000 on Monday as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump's</a> victory in the US presidential election along with pro-crypto candidates being voted to Congress spurred expectations of a light-handed regulatory environment.</p>.<p>Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has more than doubled from the year's low of $38,505 it hit on Jan. 23. It was last at $80,829 in Asian hours having touched a record high $81,464 earlier in the session.</p>.<p>Smaller cryptocurrency Ether rose above $3,200 for the first time in over three months. It was last fetching $3,192.</p>.<p>The cryptocurrency industry spent more than $119 million backing pro-crypto US congressional candidates in the hope of getting crypto-friendly legislation passed to promote digital assets.</p>.Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine.<p>The effort succeeded last week, with many of the industry's chosen candidates winning their races, potentially ushering in a Congress poised to champion crypto.</p>.<p>"Bitcoin's Trump-pump is alive and well... with Republicans on the cusp of taking the house to confirm a red wave in congress, it seems the crypto crowd are betting on digital-currency deregulation," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.</p>.<p>"But this looks like blind optimism on their part, given Trump's attention seems to be on deportation, pardons and the general deconstruction of Biden-era policies." </p>