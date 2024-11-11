Home
Bitcoin surges to record high on Trump bets

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has more than doubled from the year's low of $38,505 it hit on Jan. 23. It was last at $80,829 in Asian hours having touched a record high $81,464 earlier in the session.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 03:32 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 03:32 IST
