<p>Bengaluru: Zomato's parent, Eternal Group CEO <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepinder-goyal">Deepinder Goyal</a>, will be stepping down from his role, and the company's quick commerce arm, Blinkit, CEO Albinder Singh Dhindsa, will take over as CEO and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, effective February 1, 2026.</p><p>In his letter to shareholders, Goyal stated that, subject to shareholders' approval, he will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman.</p><p>"Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal. If these ideas belonged inside Eternal’s strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company. They do not. Eternal deserves to remain focused and disciplined, while exploring new areas of growth that are relevant to its current line of business," Goyal said.</p>.<p>As Group CEO, Dhindsa will own day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions. "Blinkit's journey from acquisition to break-even happened under his leadership. He is more than capable of leading Eternal as Group CEO," Goyal said.</p><p>Recently, in a podcast, Goyal had said that he asked Dhindsa to step down from his role twice after the company acquired Blinkit.</p><p>Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) for Rs 4,447 crore in 2022. Blinkit was last valued at over $1 billion.</p>