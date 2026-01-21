Menu
Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO of Zomato's parent company Eternal; Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa takes over

In his letter to shareholders, Goyal stated that, subject to shareholders' approval, he will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 11:00 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 10:47 IST
