Homeindiakarnataka

WEF Davos: Invest in future city Bengaluru, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar tells global investors

Shivakumar noted that the city is home to nearly 500 Fortune companies and has a deep talent pool across sectors such as aerospace, information technology and medical sciences.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 14:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsD K Shivakumar

