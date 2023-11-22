DGCA suspends RedBird's authorisation to carry out maintenance of its planes

"DGCA has reviewed the corrective actions taken by Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt. Ltd. on the findings of the maintenance audit. The review has indicated that the flying training organisation has failed to continuously adhere to the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937 and Civil Aviation Requirements in order to ensure proper maintenance of the aircraft for ensuring continued safe operations. Accordingly, recertification of the maintenance organization and continuous airworthiness management of M/s Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt. Ltd. is being undertaken afresh by DGCA,' the statement said.

In one of the two crash landing incidents, the crew suffered minor injuries as well. The incidents happened on October 19 and October 22.

RedBird has a fleet of 30 aircraft. These include both single and twin-engine planes.