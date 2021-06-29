Audi India begins bookings for e-tron electric SUVs 

Audi India on Tuesday commenced bookings for its all-electric SUVs – the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback. The launch is expected to be on July 22.

These electric SUVs are powered by a dual-motor setup.

The Audi e-tron is a broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof. The Audi e-tron Sportback is an athletic SUV with a robust, sloping roofline.

Each of these SUVs can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs – the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India. The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand. With progress comes evolution; and the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback are the pinnacle of that evolution. These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future.”

The company said that the e-tron vehicles are wholly driven by electric power, featuring plug-in and fast-charging convenience, advanced energy recuperation whilst driving, a Range Mode and zero emissions.

They are powered by two dynamic electric motors in the front and rear. They have progressive steering, adaptive air suspension and electric all-wheel drive system that provides for optimal traction, handling and driving comfort in all driving situations.

Customers can book the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback online or at the nearest Audi India dealership.