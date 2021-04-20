Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar NS 125 sports bike

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched the new Pulsar NS 125. The new Pulsar NS 125 is an addition to the Pulsar ‘NS’ or naked sport range of motorcycles. This is the entry level sports bike range and mainly rivals the KTM 125.

The Pulsar NS 125 is priced at Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new launch is powered by a 125cc BS-VI DTS-i engine that delivers a power of 12 ps, which the company says is the highest in the segment, and a peak torque of 11 Nm. It comes with a nitrox mono-shock absorbers.

The Pulsar NS 125 will be available in Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey colours. Other features include high gloss metallic paint on body, perimeter frame and alloys with bronze shade, wolf-eyed headlamp cluster with twin pilot lamps, infinity twin-strip LED tail lamps, split grab rail and belly pan.

Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said: “We are excited to bring the pedigree of the higher displacement Pulsar NS series bikes, for first-time performance riding enthusiasts. The thrill that the new Pulsar NS 125 is built to offer, will appeal to a large segment of customers with its multiple class leading features. The Pulsar 125 has been very well received by consumers and we are confident that the new NS 125 will further strengthen the brand’s position in the entry sport bike segment.

“The Pulsar NS series has carved a niche for itself in the overly competitive entry sport segment. The Pulsar NS 200 was launched as a new age and stylish Pulsar for the youth. The NS 160 was added to the portfolio to provide for class leading power, advanced features and stylish looks at a competitive displacement and price point. The NS 125 combines these aspirational features appealing to the first-time sport biking enthusiast,” he added.