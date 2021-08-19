Bosch, M&M in collaboration for XUV700 SUV 

Bosch India and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) have collaborated to develop the Mahindra connected vehicle platform 'AdrenoX Connect' to deliver seamless connectivity and enhanced user experience in the flagship XUV700 sports utility vehicle.

Aligned with M&M’s requirement and Bosch India’s vision for a connected strategy, this engagement has stemmed an innovative, immersive, and intuitive solution on the cloud to augment control in the end-users’ personal companion. This work together integrates different partners in the connectivity ecosystem to conceive and develop connected vehicle platforms and corresponding applications on the cloud.

As a solution orchestrator, Bosch will operate the connectivity ecosystem with different partners and manage the service operations for vehicles post production while validating the solution for production readiness.

The end-to-end connectivity ecosystem is built, integrated, validated, and will be managed by Bosch across M&M vehicle lines, including the XUV700 and XUV300. The connected solution platform is engineered in India with software and system competencies for on-board and off-board. The platform additionally encompasses a state of the art, end-to-end security aspect based on the solutions from ESCRYPT to cover the complete life cycle of the vehicles. This allows Bosch to deliver an advanced, safe, comfortable and hassle-free driving experience for M&M's end consumers while ensuring a robust and holistic security system across the entire product lifecycle.

The Mahindra Connected Car platform onboard the XUV700 consists of various connectivity features that can be accessed on the mobile app and smart watches through the Adrenox connectivity system. Some of the features are:

Enhanced Safety: The Adrenox connected system consists of unique safety features such personalised safety alert and driver drowsiness alerts. In case the vehicle is being driven too fast, a personalised alert can be set to indicate the driver to slow down. With the first-in-class driver drowsiness detection from Bosch, the driving behavior is anlaysed based on the situational context and provides a reliable warning to the driver. Besides, an emergency assistance using e-call/ SOS is enabled through the AdrenoX Connect App.

Convenience and comfort: The journey planner provides the convenience of pre-planning the journey on the mobile with configurable pit stops, reminders and enables seamless integration with vehicle navigation. The journey planned, coupled with the features of remote start/ stop, climate control enables the user to set the in-cabin temperature remotely to ensure a comfortable cabin at the time of vehicle entry. Also the features like remote window control, remote lock/ unlock enables users to ensure vehicle control through a mobile app and smart watch.

In car connected experience: The content applications on infotainment enhances the driver experience by providing access to the contents such as news, horoscope, weather, points of interest around a location and gain travel recommendation through the well-known content partners

Seamless integration of connectivity: With the integration of smart home features, it is possible to configure and control the smart devices at home from the car. Additionally, XUV700’s Alexa built-in integration makes it possible to control the vehicle functions while driving as well as through remote voice commands.

Omnipresence of vehicle data in your hand: The vehicle data and dashboard is always available in hand through the smartphone and smart watch for quick glance of vehicle status. The configurable alerts and control options provided through geo/time fencing, valet mode etc., gives the user the additional information to understand the vehicle usage.

RK Shenoy, Senior Vice-president for Mobility Engineering at Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited said: “In line with mobility megatrends of personalised, automated, connected, and electrified (PACE), Bosch considers vehicles as a third living space. We believe that connectivity as part of the smart mobility system is a critical element to derive various applications to effectively engage the user and to provide impeccable user experience. With years of deep automotive domain expertise and strong on-board and cloud software competencies at Bosch in India have enabled us to deliver state of the art connectivity solutions for Mahindra. We are excited to partner with Mahindra and are looking to continuously enhance the customer experience by augmenting the AdrenoX connected system with additional features in near future.”

Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We at Mahindra are excited to partner with Bosch to enable robust new-age mobility solutions for our global brand XUV700. Our joint endeavour is to build a cutting-edge ecosystem of real-time connectivity, infotainment and telematics for our customers.”