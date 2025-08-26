Menu
RBI to support sectors impacted by US tariffs: Governor

US President Donald Trump has announced the imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25% secondary tariff for India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 23:29 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 23:29 IST
