Centre to waive issuance, renewal of RCs for electric vehicles

To promote electric mobility, the Centre has announced its plan to exempt battery operated vehicles from paying fees for issuance and renewal of registration certificates (RC).

As India is planning to reduce its carbon footprint by a third by 2030 from the 2005 levels, the government is aggressively pushing electric vehicle usages.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 proposing to exempt battery-operated vehicles (BOV) from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of Registration Certificate (RC) and assignment of new registration mark," a statement from the Ministry said.

Read | Maharashtra aims for 10% of new vehicle registrations to be EVs by 2025

Comments from public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of thirty days from the date of issuance of this draft notification.

The Centre has already approved an Rs 18,100 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for building big factories to manufacture batteries to accelerate steps to switch to electric vehicles (EVs). By promoting EVs, the government plans to curb increased pollution in its major cities and cut reliance on oil imports.