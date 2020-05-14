Datsun India launches BS-VI Go, Go+

Datsun India, on Thursday, launched the BS-VI compliant new Go and Go+.

The new Datsun Go and Go+ have a 1.2-litre petrol engine and offer a maximum power of 77 ps and 104 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual and CVT transmission.

The new Datsun Go is a five-seater will have a starting price of Rs 3,99,000 for the manual variant and Rs 6,25,000 for CVT. The seven-seater Datsun Go+ is priced upward of Rs 4,19,990 for the manual and Rs 6,69,990 for the CVT variant.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: “With the new Datsun Go and Go+, we have introduced high-quality products that not only have a strong value proposition but are also future-ready. Built with Japanese technology, both cars are BS-VI compliant and offer the most affordable CVT options in India. With innovative financial schemes, we want to extend support to our customers in these testing times. We aim to enhance the value propositions of our products in line with Datsun’s mission of enabling progressive mobility.”

Both models are fitted with diamond-cut R14 alloy wheels, have stylish LED DRLs and have a best-in-class ground clearance of 180 mm, the company said. They also have anti-fatigue seats on the inside. Both cars are equipped with a host of best-in-class safety features such as vehicle dynamic control, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist and reverse parking assist. They also have a seven-inch smart touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The new Datsun Go and Go+ are also available in ‘sports mode’.

Both cars are available in Ruby Red, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver, Vivid Blue and Opal White colour options.

Both have a standard warranty of two years, which can be extended up to five years. They also come with a free roadside assistance subscription for two years. Services can be availed in 1500+ cities.

With the new Go and Go+, Datsun India is also offering easy financial schemes, with flexibility to choose the start of EMIs with the launch of ‘buy now and pay in 2021’. Some of the other schemes include 100 per cent finance option, low EMI benefit and EMI assurance benefit.