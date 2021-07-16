Ducati opens bookings for Multistrada V4  

Ducati India on Friday announced the opening of bookings for its Multistrada V4 in India. The Multistrada V4 is a new motorcycle from the ground up that will headline Ducati’s family of adventure tourer bikes in both capability and technology prowess.

To cater to the soaring demand of BS-VI Ducati motorcycles, Ducati India is accepting bookings for the all new Multistrada V4, V4 S for an initial amount of Rs 1,00,000.

Customers can book their Multistrada V4 at their nearest Ducati dealerships till the current stocks last. The deliveries for the Multistrada V4 will begin soon after the launch and it will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.

Test rides for the new Multistrada V4 will also begin shortly after the launch, under the Ducati Cares programme which ensures the practice of all safety measures to tackle the current covid-19 situation.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said: “Since the global announcement, there has been unprecedented excitement for the Multistrada V4. It features the best of Ducati’s technology, with the world’s first front and rear radar assistance, advanced digital dashboard, blind spot detection and more. Marking the biggest change is the all-new V4 Granturismo engine derived from the highly acclaimed Desmosedici Stradale and tuned to compliment Multistrada V4’s characteristics.

“All our dealer partners and service teams are undergoing extensive training on the new Multistrada V4 and I am certain that anyone who rides it will be blown away with the impressive engineering, performance, and technology on the bike. It is coming to rule all roads and I can’t wait to see it in India,” he added.

The Multistrada V4 is the world’s first production bike to feature front and rear rider assistance radar system. This allows for a more safe, and comfortable riding experience in conjunction with next generation of Ducati Connect mirroring system, and technological advancements. It also gets the all-new V4 Granturismo engine that lets the rider enjoy all terrains with ease and its smooth and strong power delivery. The Multistrada V4 is the new benchmark in the adventure touring segment and will deliver the best that Ducati has to offer.

The company said that the motorcycle would be launched soon and other details will follow.