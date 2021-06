Here are some small cars you can buy

Arguably the most popular category of four-wheelers in India, small cars are the driving force of the automotive industry in India. The reason is most people who are moving up from two-wheelers generally opt for a small car and drive it for a few years before moving to premium hatchbacks or SUVs.

DH lists some of the prominent small cars available in the Indian market:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios



Credit: Hyundai Motor India Photo



Engine displacement: 1197 cc petrol/ 998 cc turbo GDi petrol, 1493 diesel

Power: 83 ps (MT), 88 ps (IVT) @ 6000 rpm/ 120 ps (DCT, iMT) @ 6000 rpm/ 100 @ 4000 rpm

Torque: 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm/ 172 Nm @ 1500 – 4000 rpm/ 240 Nm @ 1500 – 2750 rpm

Transmission: 5 speed MT, IVT/ 7 speed dual clutch, iMT/ 6 speed MT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut

Rear suspension: Coupled torsion beam axle

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 185/65 R15 steel (Magna), 195/55 R16 styled (Sportz), 195/55 R16 alloy (Asta, Asta (O)), all tubeless

Price: From Rs 5.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Driver and passenger airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill assist control, parking assist, automatic headlamps, emergency stop signal, bluelink buttons, smart pedal, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, clutch lock, speed alert system etc.

Hyundai Santro



Credit: Hyundai Motor India Photo



Engine displacement: 1086 cc

Power: 69 ps @ 5500 rpm

Torque: 99 Nm @ 4500 rpm

Transmission: 5 speed MT/ Smart auto AMT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut

Rear suspension: Coupled torsion beam axle

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyre: 155/80 R13 steel (Era executive, Magna, Magna executive and Sportz executive), 165/70 R14 steel (Sportz and Asta), all tubeless

Price: From Rs 4.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Immobiliser, central locking, rear defogger, parking assist system, front seat belt pretensioner with load limiter, ABS with EBD, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing auto door unlock, child safety door locks, driver and passenger seatbelt reminder, speed alert system, fire extinguisher.

Maruti Suzuki Alto



Credit: Maruti Suzuki Photo



Engine displacement: 796 cc

Power: 48 ps @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 69 Nm @ 3500 rpm

Transmission: 5 speed MT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut

Rear suspension: Three-link rigid axle suspension

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyre size: 145/80 R12, tubeless

Price: Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Headlight levelling, RR seat belt, immobiliser, rear door child lock, driver and passenger side airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system.

Maruti Celerio



Credit: Maruti Suzuki Photo



Engine displacement: 998 cc

Power: 68 ps @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 90 ps @ 3500 rpm

Transmission: 5 speed MT/ auto gear shift

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with coil spring

Rear suspension: Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring

Front brakes: Ventilated disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 155/80 R13 (LXi), 165/70 R14 (VXi and above), tubeless

Price: From Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Driver and passenger airbags, seatbelt reminder, pedestrian protection, ABS, front seat belt pre-tensioner and force limiter, headlight levelling, immobiliser, child proof rear door locks, speed alert system, reverse parking assist sensors.

Renault Kwid



Credit: Renault India



Engine displacement: 799 cc/ 999 cc (both petrol)

Power: 54 ps @ 5600 rpm/ 68 ps @ 5500 rpm

Torque: 72 Nm @ 4250 rpm/ 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm

Transmission: 5 speed MT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with lower transverse link

Rear suspension: Twist beam suspension with coil spring

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 165/70 R14, tubeless

Price: From Rs 3.32 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Reverse parking sensors, engine immobiliser, ABS with EBD, driver and passenger seat belt reminder, speed alert, rear emergency locking retractor seat belts, rear door child lock, reverse parking camera with guide lines etc.

Datsun Go



Credit: Datsun India



Engine displacement: 1198 cc

Power: 68 ps @ 5000 rpm (MT)/ 77 ps @ 6000 rpm (CVT)

Torque: 104 Nm @ 4000 rpm (MT)/ 104 Nm @ 4400 rpm (CVT)

Transmission: 5 speed MT/ CVT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with lower transverse link

Rear suspension: Twist beam suspension with coil spring

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyre: 165/70 R14

Price: From Rs 4.02 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Immobiliser, central locking, rear parking assist sensors, driver and co-driver airbags, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle dynamic control, side crash and pedestrian protection regulation etc.

Tata Tiago



Credit: Tata Motors Photo



Engine displacement: 1199 cc

Power: 86 ps @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm

Transmission: 5 speed MT/ 5 speed AMT

Front suspension: Independent lower wishbone Macpherson strut type

Rear suspension: Rear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyre: 175/65 R14 (XE, XT, XZ, XZA); 175/60 R15 (XZ+, XZA+)

Price: From Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Immobiliser, driver and co-driver airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, speed alert, driver and passenger seat belt reminder, seat belt with pretensioners and load limiter, day and night inside rear view mirror, speed dependent auto door locks, rear park assist sensor and display, rear park assist camera, etc.