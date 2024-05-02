Night-time metro work to impact traffic at Bellandur

Bengaluru: Due to the metro construction work along the southern part of the Outer Ring Road, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued an advisory for vehicular movement.
The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun work to lay a 220 kV cable along the metro line between Salarpuria Soft Zone and Soul Space Spirit Centro Mall on the Iblur service road. The work will be on from 11 pm to 6 am daily, for the next 20 days, according to the traffic police.
Due to this disruption on the 620-metre stretch of the road, the traffic police anticipate slow-moving traffic on the main road. But they have ruled out major congestion issues during the day, when the traffic is at its peak.
