Husqvarna twin motorcycles launched at Rs 1.8 lakh

Bajaj Auto launched the Husqvarna twins in India – the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250.

The Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 have a special introductory pricing of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Husqvarna Motorcycles will be sold out of KTM showrooms and the Husqvarna twins will be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next five months, the footprint will expand to almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns, the company said.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen have a unique Swedish design language which is understated, minimalist, elegant and hence extremely differentiated from any other motorcycle in the premium motorcycle segment. The Svartpilen 250 has a more rugged design with an upright stance. It comes with dual purpose tyres and is good for off-roading as well.

The 250cc machines feature a fuel-injected, liquid cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said: “The premium motorcycle segment has seen a strong growth in India over the last five years. The Husqvarna twins are superbly crafted and will be a game changer in the lifestyle performance segment. They offer a great package of superior dynamic performance and a unique Swedish design language. The Husqvarna bikes are meant for progressive riders who have an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style and don’t want a compromise between performance and elegant design. We look forward to seeing Husqvarna replicate the success of KTM motorcycles by targeting a different and a complementary consumer segment.”