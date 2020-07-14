Hyundai launches facelifted Tucson premium SUV

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), on Tuesday and in an online event, launched the facelifted SUV Tucson, while also showcasing the recently launched Creta SUV and Verna sedan.

The introductory starting price of the Tucson is Rs 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

SS Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said: “With over 6.5 million customers worldwide, Tucson is one of the best-selling SUVs across the world. The new Tucson unveiled recently at the Auto Expo 2020 is a testimony of our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology for our customers in India and we are confident that this SUV will set a new benchmark in Industry.”

The Tucson takes on the Honda CR-V, Skoda Karoq, Jeep Compass and other similar products in the premium SUV segment.

The new Tucson is offered in 2-litre petrol and diesel engines. The diesel powertrain has been mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission that puts out 185 ps of power and an impressive 400 Nm of torque. The petrol engine can put out 152 ps of power and 192 Nm of torque and this engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The new Tucson also has the 4-wheel drive system, advanced traction cornering control and drive modes.

Comfort and convenience features include power adjustable front seats (passenger – 8 way, driver – 10 way), Infinity premium sound system (8 speakers), hands free power tailgate and wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone FATC with rear AC vents and electronic parking brake and others.

The new Tucson also has the ‘Hyundai BlueLink’ connected car technology. With this, one can remotely lock/ unlock and even start the engine/ AC using a smartphone or smart watch. The vehicle can be tracked down and immobilised with the touch of a button. It also has a new floating 20.32-cm HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice recognition.