Maruti launches 5-door Jimny to rival Mahindra’s Thar

India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki launched its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny for the first time in the country on Thursday, at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. This adds to its SUV portfolio, in a bid to increase its market share in the booming segment and rival competitors such as Mahindra's Thar.

The five-door model will have an all-wheel drive equipped with a ladder frame chassis for off-roading purposes and a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine.

"India's SUV industry is doing very well and, hence, Maruti will be able to increase their share in the segment by adding new products to their portfolio," said EY India Partner Som Kapoor.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti’s Japanese parent firm, first made Jimny 50 years ago and has sold about 32 lakh units in 199 countries and regions, so far. But, the model announced for the world's third-largest auto market will come with a 5-door feature, first time in the world.

"Jimny is based on the last many years of research where we showcased a three-door (in Auto Expo 2020) but ultimately developed a five-door one for the first time and then brought it because that was one of the requirements that was there for the Indian market," Maruti Suzuki Chief Technology Officer Raman C V told DH.

"Jimny has a strong legacy. I don't see any reason to not compete with Thar or any other vehicle," said Suraj Ghosh, Director, Powertrain & Compliance Forecasts, South Asia, S&P Global Mobility.

However, he felt the only drawback when compared to Mahindra & Mahindra's Thar would be the lack of a diesel powertrain.

"Its legacy in the adventure and off-roading segment will work in its favour and will be accepted well in the market," added Ghosh.

The company, which also launched another SUV - Fronx at the Expo, was hopeful that their aspiring new generation of young customers will accept the 5-door version well.