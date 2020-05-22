Maruti launches BS-VI compliant mini-truck variant

Maruti launches BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of Super Carry mini-truck

PTI
  • May 22 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 15:45 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday launched BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of its small commercial vehicle Super Carry priced at Rs 5.07 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The mini-truck is powered by a 4 cylinder S-CNG dual fuel engine and comes with a 5-litre petrol tank, for on-road assurance, the company said in a statement.

It is equipped with an array of safety and convenience features like reverse parking sensor, seat belt reminder, lockable glove box and a large loading deck.

The launch of S-CNG variant Super Carry is aligned to the company's 'Mission Green Million' announced at Auto Expo 2020, it added.

Commenting on the launch, MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said with over 56,000 units sold through the 320-plus strong Maruti Suzuki Commercial Channel network, Super Carry has been consistently outperforming the mini-truck segment.

"The introduction of the competitively priced BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant coupled with the government's renewed focus on CNG fuel availability will further strengthen the Super Carry brand," he added.

Srivastava said the bi-fuel S-CNG variant has been accepted very well in the small commercial vehicle market and already contributes around 8 per cent to the Super Carry sales.

“With the Mission Green Million, we have further strengthened our resolve to increase our green vehicle portfolio," he added.

