Maruti Suzuki launches new S-Presso with starting price at Rs 4.25 lakh

  Jul 18 2022
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has launched new version of its entry level hatchback S-Presso priced between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom price).

The manual variants of the model are priced between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 5.49 lakh while the trims with Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) are tagged at Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh.

The new S-Presso comes with 1-litre petrol engine with idle-start-stop technology offering fuel efficiency of up to 25.3 km per litre. "S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 2,02,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series engine, enhanced fuel-efficiency and added features will offer an engaging driving experience to customers, he added.

The model comes with various safety features like dual airbags, high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors standard in all variants and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants, the auto major said.

