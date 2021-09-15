MG Motor India unveils Astor SUV 

MG Motor India on Wednesday unveiled the Astor, India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology. Astor is based on the MG’s global platform ZS.

It will be coming in two engine options – the Brit Dynamic 220 Turbo petrol engine with a six-speed AT delivering a whopping 220 Nm of torque and 140 ps of power. The other VTi Tech petrol engine with a manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT delivering 144 Nm of torque and 110 ps of power.

The mid-size MG Astor will be on display at showrooms from September 19 and bookings will start soon thereafter

Carl Gotham, the Advanced Design Director at the MG’s Global Design Centre in London, UK, said: “The concept of Emotional Dynamism brings a premium feel to Astor. The mid-size SUV is a visual delight with an exceptional level of detailing and remarkable features. We have placed design at the centre of creating the car to make it look as good as its technology. It takes forward the MG’s brand’s legacy with cutting-edge technology and design excellence. India can look forward to immersing into a seamless driving experience with personal AI assistance inside MG Astor.”

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said: “We have introduced several industry firsts with our SUVs to the Indian automotive market. This time we have the Autonomous (Level 2 MG Astor, with a personal AI assistant. With its elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology, we believe that Astor is a desirable package that will strike a chord with the customers.”

MG Astor’s personal AI assistant depicts human-like emotions and voice. The Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik has lent her voice to the personal AI assistant. The AI technology in Astor is developed around MG’s vision of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) of possibilities, which will enable the users to personalise the services as per their requirements.

MG has partnered with Bosch for ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) in Astor. AI technology, six radars and five cameras equip the SUV to manage 14 advanced Autonomous Level 2 features.

The car ensures a safer driving experience with 27 standard safety features like ESP, TCS and HDC. Among its host of comfort, convenience and safety features include six airbags, six-way power-adjustable driver seats, electric parking brake, heated ORVM, rain-sensing wiper, PM 2.5 filter, panoramic sky roof, rear AC vent and front and rear armrest,10.1-inch HD infotainment system for the cinematic experience and full digital cluster with seven-inch embedded LCD screen

Astor has 80+ internet features residing on MG i-SMART technology. On top of it, building on CAAP (Car as a Platform), MG Astor hosts subscriptions and services.