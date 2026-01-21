Menu
Homeworld

'Stopped India-Pak among many wars last year: Trump reiterates peacemaker claims at Davos

In a special address here at the WEF Annual Meeting, Trump also said the US needs Greenland, which he said was not land but a massive piece of ice.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 14:51 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 14:51 IST
World newsPakistanIndiaDavosDonald TrumpWEF

