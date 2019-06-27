MG Motor launches Hector starting at Rs 12.18 lakh

Morris Garages Motor India, on Thursday, launched the Hector SUV at an introductory price of Rs 12.18 to 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

MG, in a release, said that they have received more than 10,000 bookings for the Hector in 23 days since pre-orders began on June 4. Deliveries to customers who have pre-booked have been slated from the first week of July through its network of 120 centers across India.

The British carmaker aims to expand further to 250 centers by September this year.

The ‘Made in India’ Hector is available in a total of 11 combinations across four variants namely Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. It comes with three engine options - petrol, petrol hybrid and diesel. The petrol is available in both manual and automatic transmissions.

The Hector’s 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 143 ps power at a peak torque of 250 Nm, while the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine will deliver 170 ps at a peak torque of 350 Nm. MG says that it comes with best-in-class fuel efficiency for both petrol and diesel with the Petrol Hybrid MT returning 15.81 Km per litre and diesel 17.41 Km per litre, as per ARAI.

The Hector comes with 25 safety features as standard. MG says that at 10.4 inches, it has the biggest HD touchscreen in its segment featuring iSMART and also has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options. It also comes with LED daytime running lights, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, cruise control, electrically adjustable front seats and heated ORVMs. The Hector is also the first car in its segment with a sophisticated mild-hybrid architecture that uses a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm.

Dubbed as India’s first internet car, the Hector has been launched with the ‘MG Shield’ package. It provides private owners free-of-charge 5-year comprehensive manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometers. It also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years and no labour charges for the first 5 scheduled vehicle services.

The Hector further offers prepaid maintenance plans starting as low as Rs 8,000 for the first three years. Its total cost of ownership (TCO) is the lowest in the segment starting at Rs 45 paise per kilometre for the petrol and at Rs 49 paise per kilometre for the diesel.