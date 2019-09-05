Okinawa Scooters launches PraisePro at Rs 71,990

Okinawa Scooters, on Thursday, launched its new e-scooter PraisePro at an ex-showroom price of Rs 71,990.

The scooter is available in Glossy Red Black and Glossy Sparkle Black and the company has a Roadside Assistance Programme to PraisePro.

PraisePro has a 1000 W BLDC waterproof motor, powered by 2.0 KWh detachable lithium-ion battery. The peak power of the scooter is 2500 W.

With a charging time of 2-3 hours, PraisePro can offer a range of 90 Km per charge as per ARAI in Sports mode and 110 Km per charge in Eco mode. The digital speedometer has three modes: Economy, which gives speed of 30-35 Kmph; Sports, which gives a speed of 50-60kmph; and Turbo, which gives it a speed of 65-70kmph.

The e-scooter is capable of climbing gradients upto 15 degrees, the company said.

Other features of the scooter include:

Central Locking with Anti-theft Alarm

Keyless Entry

Find My Scooter Function

Mobile Charging USB Port

Motor Walking Assist (Front/ Reverse Motion)

Roadside assistance

The loading capacity of the scooter is 150 Kg

The battery warranty is for three years or 20000 Km (whichever is earlier) and the motor warranty is for three years.