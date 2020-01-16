Tata Altroz gets 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP

Tata Motors, on Wednesday, announced that the Altroz premium hatchback has received the five-star adult safety rating from Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme.

The Altroz is the second vehicle from Tata Motors to achieve this after the Nexon was awarded this distinction in December 2018.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. In alignment with our philosophy of Connected Electrified Shared and Safe (CESS) mobility solutions, we have successfully provided the Indian automotive industry with yet another product that is a certified example of stringent safety.

“The Nexon was the proverbial guiding light for us in this aspect and the Altroz has followed its footsteps, setting a new benchmark across the industry safety standards.. We hope that achievements such as this one, elevate the trust in our badge among the Indian car-buyers and continue to prove Tata Motors as a brand associated with class-defining products.”

Rajendra Petkar, President and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to have made yet another car – the Tata Altroz – that raises the bar for automotive safety standards across the industry. Being an industry first in the hatchback segment in the country, this is in lockstep with our objective to deliver mobility solutions that possess advanced technological features alongside providing robust protection for the occupants. This achievement is in line our philosophy that vehicle safety should be made accessible to all.”

The company said that the Altroz’s structure and overall safety have been evaluated through the Global NCAP crash tests. The car has been tested for both front and side impacts. The Altroz has also achieved a notable 3-star for child occupant safety, the company added.