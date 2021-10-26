TVS Scooty sales cross 5 million mark 

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced that TVS Scooty has crossed the sales milestone of five million units.

The company said that the TVS Scooty range has been synonymous with female mobility in India for more than three decades in India.

TVS Scooty is powered by an ETFi Ecothrust engine that ensures a long-lasting, trouble-free and comfortable ride to consumers with 15 per cent better mileage and performance, making it India’s No 1 economical scooter, the company said.

TVS Scooty is the longest consistent running gearless scooter in the Indian market. TVS Scooty is equipped with TVS Motor’s patented ‘Eazy’ stand technology, reducing the effort to put the vehicle on the centre stand by 30 per cent, the company added.