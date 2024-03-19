Direct tax collection grows 20% to Rs 18.90 lakh cr till Mar 17

"The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year 2023-24 (as of March 17, 2024) show that net collections are at Rs 18,90,259 crore, compared to Rs 15,76,776 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year (FY 2022-23), representing an increase of 19.88 per cent," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.