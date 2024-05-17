Home
PM Modi to arrive in Odisha on Sunday for two-day visit ahead of polls

Upon his arrival on Sunday evening, PM Modi will convene a meeting with state BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar and spend the night in the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 17:10 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 17:10 IST

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Odisha from May 19, state BJP chief Manmohan Samal said on Friday.

Upon his arrival on Sunday evening, PM Modi will convene a meeting with state BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar and spend the night in the city, Samal added.

The following day, he is slated to visit the revered Jagannath Temple and participate in a roadshow. Additionally, the Prime Minister will address election rallies in Angul and Cuttack, he said.

This visit will mark Modi's third trip to Odisha during the ongoing Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Published 17 May 2024, 17:10 IST
India NewsOdishaBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

