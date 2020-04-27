Dr Reddy's launches generic lipid-regulating tablets in US

Dr Reddy's launches lipid-regulating tablets in US

PTI
  Apr 27 2020
Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched generic lipid-regulating tablets in the US market.

The company's Fenofibrate tablets USP in the strengths of 54 mg and 160 mg are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of AbbVie Inc's Tricor tablets, it added.

According to IQVIA Health data, the Tricor brand and generic had US sales of around USD 90 million moving annual total (MAT) for the most recent 12 months ending in January 2020, Dr Reddy's said.

The company's tablets are available in 54 mg dose in bottle count size of 90, and 160 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 90 and 500, it added.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 3,991 per scrip on BSE, down 0.28 per cent from their previous close. 

