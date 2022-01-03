Ducati India to launch 11 new motorcycles in 2022

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati on Monday announced that it will launch 11 new motorcycles in 2022 in the Indian market, starting with the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro.

This would be followed closely by the Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Edition.

Ducati was successful in launching 15 new models in the past year including the ultimate superbike, the Panigale V4 SP, the boundless Scrambler 1100 Pro, and the flagship Adventure Tourer, the Multistrada V4 S.

The Ducati Monster was one of the highest-selling models worldwide followed by the Streetfighter V4, the Ducati Multistrada 950, and the Multistrada V4. This successful completion of 2021 for Ducati promises immense conviction and excitement for 2022 as Ducati announces new launches across the Scrambler, Multistrada, Panigale, Diavel, and the Streetfighter family.

Commenting on this, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We promised to launch 15 new models at the start of 2021, and despite the tumultuous year for the auto sector, we managed to keep that promise, and now the BSVI range for Ducati is complete in India. Globally, the third quarter of 2021 was the best in Ducati's history, with a growth of +3% over the same period of 2020 and +25% compared to 2019. It is commendable how Ducati has stood strong through thick and thin, especially in the last 2 years, and thanks to that, we are ready with yet another year of back-to-back launches.”

Along with the new models, Ducati owners will also get to experience the DRE activities like Dream Tours, Track Days, Off Road Days and an exciting new format that we are working on, to bring to the racetrack this year. As we begin a new episode of 2022, we are thankful to the entire Ducati team, our dealer partners, and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with us.”

The first quarter of 2022 will commence with the launch of the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, followed by the Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition, livery of which is inspired by the 996R on which Troy Bayliss won his very first world championship title in 2001.

Post that, the Multistrada V2 will make its way to India, redeveloped with key focus on ergonomics, weight reduction, and engine updates, followed by the all-new Scrambler 800 Urban Motard, the Scrambler take on the Motard style of motorcycles, featuring a Star White Silk paint job with Ducati GP '19 inspired Red and black graphics laid over it.

