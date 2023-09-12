Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Dutch groups sue Google over alleged privacy violations

The statement said 82,000 people had so far joined the claim for damages since the groups announced the action in May 2023.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 13:35 IST

Follow Us

The Dutch consumers' association Consumentenbond together with the Privacy Protection Foundation issued legal proceedings against Google on Tuesday for alleged large-scale privacy violations, they said in a statement.

Both groups demanded that Google, part of Alphabet Inc , stops "its constant surveillance and sharing of personal data through online advertising auctions" and that it pays 750 euros ($804) in damages "for every consumer who has used Google".

The statement said 82,000 people had so far joined the claim for damages since the groups announced the action in May 2023.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9329 euros)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 September 2023, 13:35 IST)
Business NewsGooglePrivacyDutch

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT