China's factory activity expands at slower pace in June

China's factory activity expands at a slightly slower pace in June

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index eased to 50.9 in June from 51 in May

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 30 2021, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 08:29 ist
An outbreak of Covid-19 infections in China's major export province of Guangdong has also disrupted shipments. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's factory activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in June, as high raw material costs and port disruptions in the export province of Guangdong affected business activity.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) eased to 50.9 in June from 51 in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Analysts had expected it to slip to 50.8.

The world's second-largest economy has largely recovered from disruptions caused by the pandemic, but Chinese manufacturers are grappling with new challenges from higher raw material costs to global supply chain bottlenecks.

An outbreak of Covid-19 infections in China's major export province of Guangdong has also disrupted shipments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

Olympics: After long battle, karate gets biggest stage

Olympics: After long battle, karate gets biggest stage

Venus Williams, 41, rises to 90th Wimbledon win

Venus Williams, 41, rises to 90th Wimbledon win

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

 