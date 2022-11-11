Gross direct tax collections up 31% so far this fiscal

Gross direct tax collections up 31% to Rs 10.54 lakh cr so far this fiscal

Refunds worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore have been issued between April 1-November 10

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2022, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 20:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The gross direct tax collections have risen 31 per cent to Rs 10.54 lakh crore so far this fiscal, driven by personal income tax mop-up, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The net collection of direct taxes, which include personal and corporate taxes, after adjusting for refunds stood at Rs 8.71 lakh crore. This is 61.31 per cent of the Budget target for the full fiscal.

Refunds worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore have been issued between April 1-November 10.

"Direct Tax collections up to 10thNovember, 2022 show that gross collections are at Rs. 10.54 lakh crore which is 30.69 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said in a statement. 

Gross corporate tax and Personal Income Tax (PIT) collections grew 22.03 per cent and 40.64 per cent, respectively. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tax
Business News
Economy

What's Brewing

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

 