<p>Bengaluru: The Samajamukhi Sahitya Sammelana, organised by Samajamukhi Prakashana, will be held on November 8 and 9 at the Scouts and Guides Premises, Palace Road, setting the stage for a critical examination of contemporary Kannada writing.</p>.<p>The two-day conference aims to reposition literary gatherings as platforms for intellectual rigour and dialogue, moving away from what organisers describe as "politicised spectacles or commercialised shows". Over 225 writers and thinkers are expected to take part.</p>.<p>The inaugural ceremony will feature noted writers Hampana, Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa, and Prof HS Shivaprakash.</p>.<p>The sammelana will have a main plenary stage and four parallel forums covering creative writing, classical literature, cultural heritage, and interdisciplinary subjects.</p>.<p>A dedicated English-language forum will also be part of the event.</p>.<p>Key discussions will focus on the crisis facing the Kannada language, the role of literature in defending democracy, and the relevance of Babasaheb Ambedkar's and Gandhi's thoughts in Kannada literary discourse. Sessions on emerging genres like short stories, Dalit literature, and critical studies on authors such as Poornachandra Tejaswi are also planned.</p>.<p>In a show of collective support for independent thought, the sammelana is being voluntarily funded, with organisers aiming to meet its estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh without government assistance.</p>.<p>Writers, readers, and students can register for Rs 300 to participate in the event.</p>