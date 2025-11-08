Menu
Air India plane crash: Pilot cannot be blamed for crash, says Supreme Court

It said: “Whatever is the cause of the tragedy, the pilot is not the cause.”
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 21:59 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 21:59 IST
