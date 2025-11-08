Menu
Tiger attack in Bandipur kills farmer; 3rd death within 15 days

Chowda Naika (35) from Hale Heggudilu village was killed near the elephant proof trench of Moleyur wildlife range of the BTR.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 21:46 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 21:46 IST
BandipurTiger attack

