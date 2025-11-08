<p>Mysuru: One more farmer was killed in the latest tiger attack on the fringes of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Sargur taluk of Mysuru district on Friday morning.</p>.<p>Incidentally, it is the third death in the past 13 days and the fourth incident of the tiger attack.</p>.<p>Chowda Naika (35) from Hale Heggudilu village was killed near the elephant proof trench of Moleyur wildlife range of the BTR. Villagers claimed that the incident occurred when the farmer was grazing cattle. However, the forest officials suspect that the farmer might have gone there to answer nature’s call.</p>.<p>The villagers condemned frequent tiger attacks in the surrounding areas and did not allow the forest department officials to take away the body for autopsy till evening.</p>.Pistol, iPhone found inside abandoned car in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.<p>About the four attacks in three weeks and three deaths, the officials said that it might be another incidental happening or sudden encounter between humans and tigers. However, the exact reason for this attack is yet to be ascertained and it is still not clear if it is the same tiger which attacked the other two people. </p>.<p>Two farmers were killed by tigers on October 26 and 31. Combing operations are on to trace and rescue the tigers of all three incidents. </p>.<p class="CrossHead Rag">Injured</p>.<p>A tiger had attacked a farmer and injured him severely on October 16. This tiger has already been rescued. Its two cubs are also rescued.</p>.<p>From October 16, one adult tigress and four cubs have been rescued during four different combing operations in Sargur taluk. One tigress and her two cubs are in Chamundi Rescue Centre in Mysuru, while other two cubs are in Bannerghatta Rescue Centre.</p>