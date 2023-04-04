India removes windfall tax on crude oil

India cut its windfall tax on crude oil to zero from Rs 3,500 ($42.56) a tonne and halved the tax on diesel to 0.5 rupee per litre, a government notification said on Tuesday.
India in July imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers and on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, to encourage private refiners to sell fuel products domestically instead of shipping them overseas to take advantage of robust refining margins in global markets.
The government adjusts the tax rates twice a month according to global crude oil price movements.
Also Read | World Bank lowers India's FY24 growth forecast to 6.3%
The windfall tax on exports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and petrol, which had previously been cut to zero, were left unchanged, the notification said.
The government intends to withdraw the windfall tax once global crude oil prices fall firmly below $70 a barrel, a top government official told Reuters last year.
Brent crude oil prices slipped last month near $70 a barrel, a 15-month low, on fears of weakening demand but this week surged above $85 after the OPEC+ group's decision to curtail production.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest
Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health
Inside a classical kutchery
Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate
Five things to know about NATO
DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?
BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts
Kids shun screens for traditional games
‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?
A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt